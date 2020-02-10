Call for Formation of a Shia Community Association in Switzerland

SHAFAQNA- The Ahl Al-Bayt Islamic and Cultural Center in Zurich, Switzerland, has called for the formation of a Shia Community Association to organize the activities of Shia centers and associations.

The Ahl Al- Bayt Islamic and Cultural Center in Zurich, Switzerland, announced in a statement: “There is no association in Switzerland that covers all Shia centers and communities, so there is an essential need for such a gathering”.

According to the center, the association must have a legal constitution and its name and location must be legally registered in Switzerland, and also more than half of country’s Shia centers (at least 51%) must be its members, and the board of trustees should be approved by all centers and communities.

Having a tax account is another requirement for establishing such a forum, and local audiences should be able to become fully aware of its activities through spokespersons, websites and virtual communications in official language; otherwise, the legal consequences and prosecution of any activity under this title will directly involve the related parties themselves.

There are currently eight Shia centers in Zurich with different nationalities (Afghan, Iranian, Lebanese, Iraqi and Pakistani).

From Geneva the Iranian Ahl Al- Bayt Center, the Ahl Al- Bayt Center for Lebanese and the Afghan delegation in Bern, from Logano the Imam Center of Imam Ali (AS), from Lozan two Lebanese and Iraqi centers, from Lotzern two Lebanese and Iraqi centers, and from Solotorn the Husseinieh of the “Waiters of the Appearance” have declared that they are not members of any comprehensive association, federation or union.

This text is originally published in Persian by Iqna and translated by Shafaqna English.