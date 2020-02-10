Safe Boxes For Pilgrims Around Al-Abbas (A.S) Holy Shrine + Photos

SHAFAQNA – Alkafeel : The Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine deploys a set of safe deposit boxes around the holy shrine.

In order to alleviate the burden on the visitors coming to perform the Ziyarat of the sanctuary of Abal-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon him), and to work on securing their belongings the Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine has deployed a set of safe deposit boxes around the holy shrine in its new expansion, to be additional to what exists, in a way to alleviate the suffering of the visitors in the waiting queues to give or receive their belongings, and it also contribute to reduce the burden of the staffs in carrying out the service of receipt and delivery of the visitors’ safe deposits.

The lockers or safe deposits are part of the services included in the important projects that serve the visitors, and provided by the holy shrine to the visitors to relieve the momentum that occurs in the places of deposit receipt and delivery. They were deployed in a way that avoids crowding or affecting the overall work of the expansion project, so they were placed within the expansion arches in the same measure, as each locker consists of 20 boxes in which most of the belongings of the visitors can be put.

Each locker or box has a key with the same number of the locker, the visitor puts inside it his belongings and takes the key with him, the key is attached to a bracelet and the locker number is in both the key and bracelet. And once the visitors is back to take his belongings he leaves the key hanged in the locker so another visitor may use it without the need of any employee to oversee the process. There are permanent patrols from the engineering maintenance department staff to maintain and repair straight away any default or defect that occurs.

In their turn, the visitors have appreciated this civilized way through which they were able to put their belongings without having to stand in the safe deposits queues, calling at the same time the Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine to widen this locker projects to cover larger areas from the vicinity of the holy shrine.