Photos: Initial steps to Install the Grid of Maqam of Imam Al-Mahdi (A.J) in Karbala

SHAFAQNA – Alkafeel : The first steps of installing the grid of the Maqam of Imam Al-Mahdi (may Allah hastens his holy reappearance.)

The Maqam of Imam al-Mahdi (may Allah hasten his holy reappearance) has not witnessed a comprehensive reconstruction campaign like the one that is taking place, which was initiated by the staffs of the Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine not long ago and still continuing, according to a plan designed to bring out this holy place in the most magnificent and beautiful image.

In continuation of the current campaign of works, the staffs of the Department of the Manufacture of the grids and doors of the Holy Shrines of the Al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine, started the first stages of installing the front of the grid of the holy Maqam to replace its old grid of tens of years, which led to its erosion and loss of elegance, and lack of relevance to the current expansion and urban development of the Maqam. The new grid was complementary to what was created by the artists of the holy shrine in this place, which is visited annually by hundreds of thousands of visitors from inside and outside Iraq.

Department official Mr. Nadhim Al-Ghurabi told Al-Kafeel Network: “The grid of the shrine of Imam Al-Mahdi (may Allah hasten his holy reappearance) has come within a series of innovations to serve Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon him), to be added to the grids manufactures to other shrines previously by the Iraqi staff of the factory without the help of any outside party. ”

He added: “The works of the grid’s front, which were made with highly professional craftsmanship, were completed in design and implementation, combining modernity of manufacture, implementation, and originality inspired by the grid of the shrine of Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon him) in terms of engravings and decorations.”

And on the specifications of this front, the assistant head of the department, Mr. Hussam Muhammad Jawad, spoke, saying: “The grid’s front, according to what it was designed for, is inspired by the grid of the shrine of Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon him). There are some similarities in terms of decorations and inscriptions beautifully executed by the factory’s staff to make it a wonderful piece of art, worthy of the sanctity and status of this place.

Among other things it is distinguished by:

– The width of the grid is (6 m and 6 cm), while its height is (3 m and 25 cm).

– The silver used in it about (88 kg).

– The used gold is more than one kilogram, or about (1150 grams).

– The use of glass enamel up to 25 kg.

– The use of approximately 700 kg of copper.

– The use of more than 1500 kg of stainless steel.

-The use of Burmese wood in its wooden structure to match the weight of the grid.

He added: “The front of the grid consists of five knotwork (Duhnat), including the door, on top of which is a poem inscription, and decorative strip out of gold, in the middle of which a Quranic verse is inscribed. And the end there is another Quranic inscription of the verses 100 to 103 of Surat Yunus.”