US: House Democratic Women’s Big Problems with Donald Trump

SHAFAQNA- US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday ripped up her copy of President Trump’s State of the Union speech immediately after he finished giving it.

According to The Hill, As Trump finished speaking and most lawmakers stood to applaud, Pelosi stood, took the printed copy of Trump’s speech and tore it in half. She placed the shredded copy in a stack on the dais as Trump made his way to greet members of Congress.

Asked afterward why she tore the speech up, Pelosi told reporters it was “the courteous thing to do given the alternatives.”

The moment capped a tense address from Trump that started when the president appeared to snub Pelosi’s offer of a handshake.

Pelosi largely seemed to avoid looking at Trump throughout the address, instead reading from his prepared remarks and scanning the room.

After both leaders left the House chamber, Pelosi issued a statement elaborating on her problems with Trump’s speech.

“Trump’s address tonight gave no comfort to the 130 million Americans with pre-existing conditions or the families struggling to afford the prescription drugs they need.”

Pelosi accused Trump of not being truthful about his administration’s “actions in court to destroy pre-existing condition protections,” and she accused him of ignoring a bill approved by the House aimed at lowering prescription drug prices.

“The manifesto of mistruths presented in page after page of the address tonight should be a call to action for everyone who expects truth from the President and policies worthy of his office and the American people,” Pelosi said.

At a Democratic caucus meeting Wednesday, multiple sources inside the room told NBC News that Pelosi called Trump’s address a “disgrace” and accused him of turning the speech into a “reality show.” Fellow Democrats gave her a standing ovation for her remarks, NBC News told.

House Democratic women donned all-white outfits to celebrate the suffragists during the State of the Union address on Tuesday, in a nod to the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment, which forbade states from denying the right to vote on the basis of sex, The New York Times told.

According to businessinsider, two Muslim congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib wore traditional white outfits honoring their cultural heritage. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan wore a white thobe, a traditional Palestinian dress with elaborate embroidery.

Trump impeachment

The speech came weeks after the House impeached Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress .

The Senate is scheduled to vote on the two impeachment articles Wednesday afternoon. Trump is virtually certain to be acquitted, and no member of either party has indicated yet that they will break with their party colleagues. Republicans hold a 53-47 majority. A vote by two-thirds of the chamber would be necessary to convict Trump.

Separately, Trump’s approval rating, which has generally languished in the mid- to low-40s, hit a new high of 49% in the latest Gallup polling, which was conducted as the Senate trial was drawing to a close. The poll found that 51% of the public views the Republican Party favorable, the first time GOP favorability has exceeded 50% since 2005, Associated Press reported.

The final days of the trial have focused attention on a handful of senators in both parties who were viewed as potential votes to break with their party. GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska called the president’s actions “shameful and wrong” in a powerful speech late Monday, but she also derided the highly partisan process. “I cannot vote to convict,” she said, though she also sees blame within the Senate.

“We are part of the problem, as an institution that cannot see beyond the blind political polarization,” Murkowski told reporters after her speech.

Senators explained their positions in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Tuesday .

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday slammed House Democrats’ drive to impeach President Donald Trump as “the most rushed, least fair and least thorough” in history and confirmed that he will vote to acquit him.

McConnell said the two impeachment charges against Trump — that he abused his power and obstructed Congress’ ensuing investigation — are “constitutionally incoherent” and don’t “even approach a case for the first presidential removal in American history.”

Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer of New York weighed in immediately after McConnell’s remarks, accusing the Republican leader and his GOP colleagues of sweeping Trump’s misconduct under the rug.

“The administration, its top people and Senate Republicans are all hiding the truth,” Schumer said. The charges are extremely serious. To interfere in an election, to blackmail a foreign country, to interfere in our elections gets at the very core of what our democracy is about.”

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, a Democrat from Rhode Island, went directly after the Trump defense team’s trial presentation, which he called “smarmy” and “dishonest.”

The Trump team, he said, “delivered a performance that leaves a stain on the Senate record” while “knowing the outcome” of the trial “was predetermined.”

He said that perhaps there will be “consequences” in the future for the defense team’s behavior, according to CNN.

House impeachment managers and Trump’s defense team wrapped up closing arguments in his impeachment trial Monday.

A razor-thin majority of Senate Republicans on Friday shut down a proposal to allow testimony by witnesses at the trial, and to allow the introduction of additional documents into evidence.

That vote, in which Republican Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah and Susan Collins of Maine joined Democrats in the losing effort to admit more evidence, pushed the trial into its final stages, cnbc told.