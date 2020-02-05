Iran’s Zarif Condemns Trump’s Plan in Phone Talk With Mahmoud Abbas

SHAFAQNA- Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif denounced US President Donald Trump’s Israeli-Palestinian peace plan in a telephone conversation with Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas and, said the country will continue to support the formation of a Palestinian government with Beit al-Muqaddas as its capital.

Talking with Abbas, Zarif also reaffirmed Iran’s position on rejecting the “deal of the century” announced by the American administration, its support for the rights of the Palestinian people and their right to self-determination, and the embodiment of establishing an independent state.

Mahmoud Abbas, for his part, briefed Zarif on his country’s position rejecting this American deal, and the Palestinian political moves in the coming stage, in order to obtain an international consensus to bring it down, and also informed him of the efforts made to achieve national unity, The Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

He indicated that a delegation will be sent to Gaza to hold a meeting with the Palestinian factions in this regard.

Stressing that such plots were doomed to fail, Zarif hailed Abbas for his attempts to unite Palestinian political factions and vowed that Tehran would spare no effort to strengthen the resistance front.

The scheme — which all Palestinian groups have unanimously rejected — largely meets Israel’s demands in the decades-old conflict, while creating a Palestinian state with limited control over its own security and borders, Press TV told.

It enshrines Beit al-Muqaddas as “Israel’s undivided capital” and allows the regime to annex settlements in the occupied West Bank and the Jordan Valley, among other controversial terms.