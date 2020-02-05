What is the consequence of division in Islamic nation?

SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS) said: Indeed, Satan portrays its ways as easy/accessible for you, in order to break up your strong bonds one after another; and instead of unity and harmony, add to your division, and in that situation inflict seditions on you. Turn away from Satan’s temptation, whisper and deceit, and listen to the advice of the one who wishes well for you wholeheartedly [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 121.