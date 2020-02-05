How did Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA) deal with social situations of her time?

SHAFAQNA – The dear daughter of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH), Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA) used to consider the economic situation of her society and did not wear expensive jewelry, but she used to observe minimum amount of beautification needed for a lady at home such as using fragrance [1]. In this regard there is a story narrated from Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA) about her Hijab in front of a blind man. When the Prophet (PBUH) asked her: Why do you cover in front of a blind person? Lady Fatimah (SA) replied: He cannot see me, but can smell me and this Hijab is to prevent that. This story indicates the special psychological effect that may occur if a woman does not wear Hijab in front of non-Mahrams [2].

[1] Amaali, Sheikh Sadooq, PP 41-42.

[2] As Above, Page 552.