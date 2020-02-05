Iran’s Supreme Leader: ‘Deal of the Century’ Will Definitely NOT Have Any Result

SHAFAQNA- Ahead of the 41st anniversary of the victory of the Islamic revolution, thousands of Iranian people from various groups met with Ayatollah Khamenei at the Hussayniyeh of Imam Khomeini this morning, February 5th, 2020.

The following is the excerpt of the statements his eminence made at this meeting:

“You saw that the U.S. bullies and hooligans unveiled the plan of the so-called Deal of the Century. They have wishfully chosen a big name for it so that it may be realized, but this plan:

1. is stupid;

2. is a sign of viciousness;

3. has been detrimental to them since day one.”

“The American plot of the ‘Deal of the Century’ will die before Trump dies.”

“The so-called plan of the ‘Deal of the Century’ is foolish because it will definitely NOT have any result. It is foolish to come and sit, spend money, invite, create an uproar, and unveil a plan that is doomed to failure.”

“Moreover, this plan is indicative of the U.S.’s viciousness and manipulation. They have come to negotiate with the Zionists over what belongs to the Palestinians! Palestine belongs to the Palestinians. Who are you to make a decision on it?!”

“The ‘Deal of the Century’ has hurt themselves since day one. The Arrogant Powers have tried to make Palestine forgotten. But, their efforts gave the opposite results and revived the question of Palestine. Now the world is talking about Palestine and the rights of its oppressed people.”

“Don’t look at the presence of a few, traitorous Arab heads of state for the ‘Deal of the Century’. They’re incompetent and have no respect among their own nation. The unveiling of this plan caused Palestine to be spoken about more in the world and revived this issue.”

“They will try to further their plot with bribes, weapons and enticements. What’s the remedy? It is bold resistance by the Palestinian nation and groups in order to force out the Zionist enemy and the U.S. through Jihad. All Muslim nations and the world of Islam must support them too.”

“The Palestinian armed organizations will stand and continue to resist. Fortunately, this resistance in west Asia is not limited to Palestine and encompasses a vast area and will grow daily. Iran considers it its duty to support Palestinian groups and will help them in any way they can.”

“A fundamental solution to the Palestinian issue is Iran’s proposal: Conduct a poll of all Palestinians in the world, including Muslims, Christians and Jews—not immigrants who settled in the occupied lands—to choose a govt. That government decide on immigrants and people like Netanyahu.”

“I hope you young people will witness the liberation of Palestine, and you will see that day, God Willing, when you will perform prayers in al-Quds.”