Bahrain: 5 Citizens Arrested during home raid

SHAFAQNA- Bahrain Mirror: Bahraini forces arrested at least 5 citizens from Al-Dair during home raids.

The authorities raided a number of houses in Al-Dair and arrested “Ali Hussein Mansour, Fadhel Abbas and Ali Hussein” and brothers “Hasan Mostafa and Hussein Mostafa Al-Khawkhi”.

The authorities have been continuously carrying out illegal raid campaigns since 2011 which lead to the arrest of dozens of citizens who are forced to say confessions under duress that incriminate them later, human rights organizations confirm.

 

