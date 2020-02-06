Online travel marketplace eyes Muslim travelers

SHAFAQNA-

Online travel marketplace Travalal has launched to cater to Muslim travelers.

“There are more than 240 million Muslims or around 42 percent of Southeast Asia’s total population. The Muslim population in Southeast Asia is a huge market and has yet to be [developed] by the industry,” Travalal founder and CEO Joyo Diharjo said in a statement.

With that in mind, Travalal has partnered with 85 travel agents from across Indonesia to offer a variety of services for Muslim travelers, including umrah (minor haj) packages, tourist attractions, halal restaurants, as well as portable Wi-Fi and tickets for public transportation.

To avoid fraud, Travalal has verified its travel agents by checking their credibility and integrity. The company’s website is equipped with a payment gateway to ensure that travel agents will only receive payments after the travelers’ packages are completed.

Joyo added that Travalal used Software as a Service (SaaS), a system that allows users to connect to and use cloud-based apps over the internet. The software has various features, including a Sales Management Dashboard, Data User Management, Statistics and more, allowing travel agents to share information about the best umrah packages or hotels for travelers. (jes/wng)