Characteristics and Qualities of the Imam Mehdi (A.S)
Numerous traditions of the same type have been recorded by the scholars and narrators of Ahle Sunnat from the Holy Prophet (a.s) describing the various characteristics of Imam Mahdi, the descendent and great grandson of the Prophet.
The qualities and merits of His Eminence, Mahdi (a.s) are same as those of the divine messengers and legatees. The effulgence of Imamate and the awe of the prophets was perfectly apparent in the face of the Holy Imam. His description and details have come in the narrations as follows:
“He shall have a wide forehead and big eyes and a clear and wide belly, broad thighs, his front teeth would be sparkling and there is a mole on his right thigh.”[۲]
The prominent and acknowledged poet, Agha Sayyid Hasan has thus mentioned about His Eminence:
“The elegance came up (arose) through his clear face
The morning breeze spread from his calming countenance.”[۳]
Resemblance of Imam of the time with the Prophet
Among all the people, His Eminence is most resembling His great grandfather, the Messenger of Allah (a.s), by way of method, Jihad and revolution against oppression and transgression and transformation of the system of the oppressive rulers in society, from theft and destruction humiliation, affliction and problems. He would replace all this with a system that would provide every kind of comfort and security and be a cause of general welfare and happiness of the people. When the Qaim of the progeny of Muhammad would appear, he would work in the same way as his great grandfather had done. That is why he would destroy the false powers and tyrannical rulers whose power is based on falsehood and hypocrisy and he shall eradicate them completely. He would then establish justice and equity in every sense of the term.
۲٫ Huzaifah relates from the Messenger of Allah (a.s) that he said:
The Prophet struck his hand on Husain (a.s) and said, “From his [descendants].”
۳٫ Ayesha has narrated from the Messenger of Allah (a.s) that he said:
“The Mahdi is from my progeny, his name and patronymic is same as mine. Among all the people he would resemble my character. There would be an occultation for him during which people shall be perplexed. After that he would reappear like a bright star and make the earth abound with justice and equity after it had been completely fraught with injustice and oppression.”
“The Mahdi shall be from my descendants. He would be having the same name and agnomen as I have. He would resemble me most in character; he would have an occultation which would cast people into confusion, till they deviate from their religion. At the time he reappears he shall be like a brilliant star. Then he would spread justice and equity on the earth just as it would have been absolutely fraught with injustice and inequity.”[۶]
“The Qaim is from my descendents. His name is same as mine and patronymic is same as mine. His appearance is like my appearance and his practice like my practice. He will establish the people on my religion and my law and call them to the Book of my Lord, the Mighty and the sublime. One who obeys him has obeyed me and one who disobeys him has disobeyed me. And one who denies his occultation has denied me. And one who falsifies him has falsified me. And one who testifies for him has testified for me. I would complain to Allah about those who falsify me in my affair and those who mislead the people. And the oppressors would soon realize where they would be returned when they are sent back (to Hell).”[۷]
The above tradition is the most comprehensive one that shows that Imam Mahdi (a.s) would be like his great grandfather, the Messenger of Allah (a.s) in many respects.
Sources of Islamic beliefs are heavenly revelation, the Holy Quran and the practice of the Infallibles (a.s). Reason, understanding, conscience and nature are bestowed by Almighty God so that through them we may derive the authentic and correct heavenly sciences and avoid the pitfalls of deviation. All these are provided as internal prophets for humanity. That is why Islamic thoughts derived from these pure sources are actually bestowed by God. They all are pure and conform to reality.
“Mahdi is from my descendants. His face is like a bright star and his complexion is of Arab and his body is of an Israelite. He would make the earth abound with justice just as it would be filled with oppression. All the folks of the heaven and the earth and also the birds would be happy during his kingdom and caliphate. He would reign for twenty years.”[۹]
