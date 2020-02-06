Senate Acquits Trump on Both Impeachment Articles

SHAFAQNA- The Republican-led Senate acquitted President Trump on two articles of impeachment.

The third Senate impeachment trial of a sitting president in US history concluded Wednesday afternoon with votes finding the President not guilty of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, the impeachment articles the House charged Trump with in December.

In a 52-48 vote, the Senate found Trump not guilty of abusing his power of office. The Senate voted 53-47 to acquit the president on the charge of obstruction of Congress, Aljazeera told.

New York Times mentioned that Trump acted with corrupt intent to pressure the government of Ukraine to announce an investigation into the Bidens. He withheld congressionally approved aid to do so. In so doing, he broke the law. Then he did everything he could to obstruct the inquiry looking into his crime.

He did these things. This is not in question anymore. Everyone paying attention to the evidence presented and that which continues to be revealed in the press knows this. Republicans in Congress know this.

However, all but one — Mitt Romney — have lined up behind Trump to support and defend him.

Sen. Mitt Romney, a Utah Republican, found the President guilty of abuse of power, becoming the first senator in US history to vote to remove from office a president from the same party.

The acquittal verdict was the final act of a four-month impeachment process that inflamed the partisan tensions simmering throughout the course of the Trump administration, friction that boiled over during the State of the Union even though Trump left impeachment out of his speech.

While Wednesday’s vote marks the end of the formal impeachment process, Trump and his Democratic detractors are sure to take up the fight over the ultimate significance of the President’s impeachment as the presidential campaign heats up, according to CNN.