Member of the Yemeni Ansarullah Political Bureau: America Is Trying To Create a New ISIS

Hizam al-Assad, a member of the Yemeni Ansarullah movement’s political bureau emphasized, “Americans are trying to create ISIS in three countries, Yemen, Syria and Iraq, in order to maintain their presence in the Middle East”.

He said that the United States has shown its true face in supporting Takfiri groups through confronting resistance groups, saying that the United States seeks to increase military operations in Iraq and Syria so that it can be present for a longer period under the pretext of fighting terrorism in order to dominate oil revenues.

Assad emphasized that the United States was seeking to create a new ISIS with the help of some regional states, saying that the United States is trying to eliminate resistance groups in every possible way so that once again would rule over the Middle East and make decisions.

Source: Shia News