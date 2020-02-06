Date :Thursday, February 6th, 2020 | Time : 09:23 |ID: 133102 | Print

Gen. Soleimani was to deliver a message to Saudi, says Envoy

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: General Soleimani was delivering a message to Saudi Arabia when he was martyred by the US army, Iran’s Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi said on Tuesday.

Masjedi told in an interview with Iraq’s state news agency that the late General Qassem Soleimani was in Iraq to hand over a message on Iran’s view about counterterrorism, expansion of peace and establishing security and stability in the region to Iraqi officials to be delivered to Saudi Arabia.

He praised Iraq’s “constructive role” in solving the issues between Tehran and Riyadh and in other regional problems.

The Iranian diplomat underlined that Iran is highly willing to mend fences with the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia and welcomes any effort by Iraq or any other country in this regard.

He also said Iran’s missile strike on Eyn al-Assad in retaliation to US assassination of General Soleimani was not a violation of Iraqi sovereignty, because the US operation was carried out in Iraqi soil.

In order to stop such attacks, the US bases in the region should be closed and American officials should avoid intervening in the affairs of others mainly in this region.

Lieutenant General Soleimani, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps’ (IRGC) Quds Force commander was assassinated by the US along with the acting Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as Hashd al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, and eight other military men with record of fighting the Daesh (ISIS) in Iraq.

Masjedi also welcomed the appointment of Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi as the Prime Minister of Iraq and stressed that Iran supports Iraq’s stability.

