What is the consequence of weakness of the belief?

SHAFAQNA – It is possible that a human being lives in this world and thinks that he/she is a believer, but at the time of death, it becomes clear that was not the case and in fact he/she has been a disbeliever (Kafir). Meaning, having disbelief (Kofr), fanaticism, as well as denying the truth, or having wrong beliefs; weakness of the belief also can lead to bad consequence. In other words, when the human being’s belief is formed and accepted only by personal opinion and understanding and not through logical proofs; this will lead to bad consequence. One of the cases which lead to bad consequence is the weakness of the belief [1].

[1] Akhlaq-e-Rabbani, Ayatollah Sheikh Mojtaba Tehrani (RA), Vol. 3, Page 180.