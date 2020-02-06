How to deal with Satan’s temptation?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Imam Baqir (AS) who said: A man came to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) and said: O’ the Prophet of Allah (SWT), I have become a hypocrite (Monafiq), and the Prophet (PBUH) said: Swear to God, you have not become a hypocrite, if you would have become one, then you would not have come to see me and inform me of it; what has caused this? I guess that ever present enemy (Satan) has come to you and told you: Who created you? You replied: Allah (SWT) has created me; then asked you: Who created God?

That man said: Yes, swear to the One, who has sent you; know that this is what has exactly happened. The Prophet (PBUH) said: Indeed Satan comes to you by your deeds (preventing you from good deeds), and if it cannot do this, then (Satan) comes to you in another way to make you slip. When this happens (when such a temptation comes to your mind), then remember the uniqueness of Allah (SWT) (this way Satanic temptation goes away) [1].

