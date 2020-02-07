Kyrgyzstan: Hijab Glorification at Bishkek Business Center +Photos

SHAFAQNA- Kyrgyzstan’s Islamic Women’s Magazine held a ceremony to celebrate the World Hijab Day with a large-scale presence of Muslim women at “Bishkek Park” Business Complex.

According to Iranian cultural consultations in Kyrgyzstan, the Islamic Women’s Magazine, entitled “Ummah,” this year also celebrated World Hijab Day with a special ceremony, just like last year.

This ceremony has been held in Bishkek for four years at the initiative of the magazine.

The purpose of the ceremony, according to its organizers, is to defend the rights of Muslim women. The program was held this year with the participation of women active in politics, economics and culture at Bishkek Park Business Complex.



The role of women, including religious women, in the development of the country was discussed. In a speech, the editor-in-chief of Ummah magazine, “Iliana Sattar Ava” while informing about the Kyrgyz people’s significant support for World Hijab Day said that more than 4,000 women have participated in the event over the past four years, among which there are prominent figures including parliamentarians, other officials of government agencies and social activists.

“World Hijab Day is a ceremony aimed at defending the rights of Muslim women,” she added.

Jamal Frantbek Qizi, head of the Kyrgyz women’s social organization called “Motaklam”, also said that the people of the country had been under Soviet rule for a long time and that religious traditions were gradually restored after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

The veiled women active in various fields as well as the winners of the competition were given gifts and prizes.

World Hijab Day was proclaimed on February 1, 2014, with the aim of defending the rights of Muslim women and was supported by 116 countries, including Kyrgyzstan.