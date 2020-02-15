German Islamic Communities’ Call For International Week Against Racism

SHAFAQNA- The German Islamic Societies have invited representatives of other religions, prominent figures and citizens of Germany to attend mosques and Islamic associations to participate in the International Week against Racism.

The International Week against Racism will be held in Germany from March 16 to March 29, 2020, according to Iran’s Cultural Advisory in Berlin. In this regard, Imams in more than 1700 Mosques in Germany have announced their readiness to deliver Friday sermons on racism. Islamic communities have also invited mayors, prominent figures and citizens in different states to attend the Friday prayer.

Earlier in year 2019, nine Jewish figures attended Mosques in the International Week against Racism and discussed with the members of Mosques about racism, especially racism against Muslims. This year, Islamic societies are planning to invite representatives of different religions to discuss on racism with mosques’ members.

Representatives of Islamic communities, on the other hand, have announced that they will attend the programs of other German religious communities.

Ayman Mazik, the chairman of the Central Muslim Council on December 20 will go to the Darmstadt synagogue to speak about the need to fight against racism, according to the Islam Site. He also delivered a speech at a synagogue in Augsburg last year. Other speakers at the Darmstadt synagogue include the mayor of Darmstadt and members of the Catholic Church.

Also on March 22, the Zayem Protestant community has invited the representatives from other religious communities to attend the Zayem Evangelical Church. The ceremony, which begins with a speech by Folker Jung, the head of the church, will be attended by Ayman Mazik, chairman of the Central Muslim Council, and Daniel Neumann, the head of the Hesse Jewish Community.

Source: Iqna