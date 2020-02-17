https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/0C64DCA9-668E-4609-9333-530181CF49C5.jpeg 506 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-02-17 07:34:002020-02-17 10:47:11Photos: Mosques in Capital of Republic of Azerbaijan
Photos: Mosques in Capital of Republic of Azerbaijan
SHAFAQNA- The majority of the population of Baku, the capital of the Republic of Azerbaijan, are Shia Muslims and since this city formerly was a part of Iran, its official religion during the Safavid era was Shia Islam. The city has many old and new Mosques, some of which are illustrated in this report.
Source: ABNA
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!