Photos: Mosques in Capital of Republic of Azerbaijan

SHAFAQNA- The majority of the population of Baku, the capital of the Republic of Azerbaijan, are Shia Muslims and since this city formerly was a part of Iran, its official religion during the Safavid era was Shia Islam. The city has many old and new Mosques, some of which are illustrated in this report.

