What is the ruling on Khoms for unused personal clothes and accessories? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about Khoms for unused clothing and accessories.
Question: Is it Wajib to pay Khoms for personal clothing and things like that which have not been used until the end of Khoms year?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: No need for Khoms if at the time of buying, they were needed; meaning at that time they had to be bought for whenever needed; even if they are not used until the end of Khoms year.
Source: khamenei.ir
