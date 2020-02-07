The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Important Stances on Recent Events in Iraq: Marjaiat Does Not Interfere in Government Formation

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani expressed important stances today about recent on-goings in Iraq.

In a statement read at Karbala’s Friday prayers sermons by his representative, the Supreme Religious Authority pointed out to two important events which took place last week in Iraq; the government formation process and recent violence in some Iraqi cities including Najaf Ashraf.

“Marjaiat condemns any oppression against peaceful demonstrators by any fraction,” the statement reads, “The new government should benefit from people’s trust, calm the situation, restore government’s power and carry out the essential actions to perform early elections”.

The full text of the statement reads:

In the name of God, The Most Compassionate, The Most Merciful

Firstly, despite repeated recommendations by the Religious Authority about the need to avoid violence and adhere to the peaceful process of demonstrations and to disengage the reformist popular movement from actions that harm the interests of the people, but this has not prevented unfortunate and painful events in the past days, which have led to the bloodshed of innocent people, the last of which occurred Wednesday night in Najaf Ashraf.

While the religious authority condemns all attacks and violations from every party and condolences to the families of the victims and prays for the healing of the wounded and the injured people, at the same time as he has repeatedly emphasized, reiterates the need for official security forces to avoid chaos and disruption of public order, as they are the ones who must be responsible for maintaining security and stability of protests and protecting peaceful demonstrations, discovering the violators and infiltrators, protecting citizens’ interests from the actions of the saboteurs, and their failure to fulfill their duties in this framework is not justified and no excuse can prevent them from their responsibilities in this field. And they must act with complete professionalism, avoid violence against peaceful demonstrations, prevent the protesters from being violated, and at the same time prevent damages to public and private properties under any pretext.

Secondly, the Religious Authority in his previous sermons explained his attitude to overcome the current political crisis and explained that the new government should be a government worthy of public trust, be capable of calming the situation and restoring state authority, and be able to take the necessary actions to conduct early elections in a safe environment away from the side effects of illegal weapons and properties or foreign intervention.

Marjaiat reiterates that he does not interfere in the details of the steps taken in this way and does not opine on it.

