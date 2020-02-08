Date :Saturday, February 8th, 2020 | Time : 09:37 |ID: 133250 | Print

Sudanese People Protest Against Country’s Official Meeting with Israeli PM

SHAFAQNA- Sudanese people demonstrated on Friday to protest against the visit by a senior official to the Zionist Prime Minister.

Protesters demonstrated in Sudan’s capital Khartoum after Friday prayers, condemning the normalization of relations with the Zionist regime, according to RT.
According to the Sudanese media, dozens of citizens marched in various parts of the capital and chanted slogans such as “not normalizing relations with Israel” in opposition to normalizing relations with the Zionist regime.

The demonstration comes after a meeting between Sudan’s governing council leader Abdul Fattah al-Berhan and Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Uganda.

