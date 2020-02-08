In 2019, about 11,000 Afghan civilians were killed or wounded+ Video

SHAFAQNA- Press TV: Afghanistan’s Independent Human Rights Commission has expressed concern over civilian casualties in the country.

The latest official figures released by the commission show that a total of 10,772 civilians including women and children were killed or injured in Afghanistan in 2019.

The casualties were blamed on different parties including the Taliban militants and Afghan security forces and their US-led foreign partners.

According to Afghanistan’s national rights commission, the Taliban were responsible for 71 percent of civilian casualties in 2019. Daesh terrorist were blamed for five percent of the casualties while government forces and their allies were responsible for 14 percent.

The figures also show that nearly 90,000 civilians were killed or wounded over the last decade in the country as a result of violence and war.

While suggesting a reduction in civilian casualties compared to 2018, the figures show civilians are still bearing the brunt of violence in Afghanistan.

According to the figures released by the US Central Command (CENTCOM), American warplanes dropped a total of 7,423 bombs and other munitions across Afghanistan, marking a whopping eight-fold increase from 2015.

Despite a relative lull in battles between US and Taliban forces, clashes in the country’s rural areas continue unabated.

The US regularly carries out air raids on Afghanistan and claims the attacks target militant positions. But data released by the UN indicated the US was responsible for at least half of civilian deaths in Afghanistan over the first three-quarters of 2019.