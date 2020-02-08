UN Chief: “Wind of Madness is Sweeping the Globe”

SHAFAQNA- “A wind of madness is sweeping the globe,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, pointing to escalating conflicts from Libya to Syria.

During his first major press conference of 2020 – the year in which the United Nations marks its 75th anniversary – Guterres painted a somber picture.

“Tensions were of course high as the last year ended, but we were moving in the right direction in a number of hotspots. We were seeing signs of de-escalation and some measure of progress,” he said.

“That’s all changed.”

“I have spoken recently about winds of hope. But today a wind of madness is sweeping the globe. From Libya to Yemen to Syria and beyond, escalation is back. Arms are flowing and offensives are increasing”, CNS News reported.

he said: “All situations are different but there is a feeling of growing instability and hair-trigger tensions, which makes everything far more unpredictable and uncontrollable, with a heightened risk of miscalculation.”

The UN chief also expressed great frustration that legally binding UN Security Council resolutions “are being disrespected before the sign is even dry”.

In mid-January, interested countries met in Berlin and, Guterres recalled, “committed not to send weapons or to participate on any way in the fighting” in Libya.

But violations of the arms embargo continue without letup, he said, declaring himself to be “deeply frustrated with what’s happening,” and describing it as “a scandal.”

“We are seeing more and more civilians being targeted … migrants in a desperate situation and all the commitments that were made apparently were made without a true intention of respecting them,” he said.

The secretary general also expressed “enormous concern” at the escalation of attacks in Idlib, Syria’s last rebel-held province with a population of 3 million, and said the UN is “particularly worried” that the escalation now includes the Syrian and Turkish armies bombing each other, according to AP.

“And that, of course, is a change in the nature of the conflict that is extremely worrying, and one reason more for the cessation of hostilities, before the escalation comes to a situation that then becomes totally out of control,” he added.

Guterres also called for armed groups to allow aid workers to reach hundreds of thousands of civilians who have been affected by fighting in Idlib province, the last opposition-held bastion in the country’s civil war.

“We don’t believe there is a military solution for the conflict in Syria. We have said it time and time again, that the solution is political, and that the process needs to move on through the Geneva talks and then through the different steps related to it,” said the U.N. chief, Daily Sabah told.