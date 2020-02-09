Anti-Trump Protesters Rally Across US after Impeachment Acquittal

SSHAFAQNA- More than 200 “Reject the Cover-Up” protests began around the US Wednesday in response to the acquittal of President Donald Trump on impeachment charges.

Cries of “shame” and “Moscow Mitch” erupted outside the Capitol, as hundreds of protesters gathered to reject the Senate vote and cheered as Rep. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., called the acquittal a betrayal, USA today reported.

“I will focus my ire on Senate Republicans,” she said. “Shame on you, Mitch McConnell.”

Around the perimeter of the protest, a man pulled a “roaming anti-Trump bandwagon” and handed out anti-Trump paraphernalia. Sara Anzalone, 21, said she came from New York to show her support to progressive groups that called for Trump’s removal from office.

“I think that getting a foreign foreign power to interfere with our country is just completely against the constitution and completely out of his power,” Anzalone said. “And I really think that he should be held responsible and it really kind of makes me pissed off that he could have been held accountable today.”

“(Republican senators) decided to acquit, even thought they admit he’s guilty,” said Christine Ingles, a Novi resident who organized the Lansing rally.

“They just don’t think he should be punished for what he’s done. We want them to know that we’re not going to take it, that we’re rejecting the cover-up, that we know what went on and we’re not going to let it continue.”, Lansing State Journal told.

An hour after the Senate acquitted President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial, about a hundred demonstrators gathered in Dilworth Plaza to protest what they called a “sham.”

The “Reject the Coverup” rally, organized by the Action Network, was one of more than 200 demonstrations nationwide that had been set for Wednesday .

“We are here because Trump is guilty,” one organizer bellowed to a crowd holding signs with messages such as “An acquittal is the same as a cover up” and “Trump for prison.”

The group chanted “Trump, Pence out now” and “Trump is guilty” as they marched down Broad and Walnut Streets before returning to Dilworth. Their cries were often drowned out by the honks of frustrated commuters, and one counterprotester who followed the group shouting: “Four more years!”

“Despite the fact that we knew this would happen, it’s inconceivable nonetheless,” said Ann Peters, a Philadelphian who had “No more lies + corruption” painted on the back of her coat.

“Today, our representatives were willing to fly in the face of the truth,” said Peters, a 64-year-old archaeologist. “The people working for the American people are willing to destroy our future.”, Inquirer reported.

In solidarity with protests nationwide, Berkshire residents gather at Park Square in Pittsfield, Massachusetts to “Reject the Cover-up” .

A bipartisan collection of activist groups, including Stand Up America, Women’s March, By the People and Common Cause, among others, are among the organizers. Issue-oriented groups such as Greenpeace and Sierra Club, along with Stand Up Republic, a right-leaning anti-Trump group, are also involved.

Some of these groups, namely By the People, also held demonstrations nationwide in opposition to the Friday vote.

“The omission of witnesses and evidence in Trump’s removal trial will be met with resistance by every individual who believes in government for the people and by the people,” said Rachel Carmona, Women’s March COO, in a Friday statement.

Protests are expected to be held nationwide at over 270 official “Reject the Cover-Up” events. They encompass 45 states and the District of Columbia.