Can Nikah sermon be read in non-Arabic language? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani issued a Fatwa about marriage.
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: The one, who cannot read Nikah sermon in Arabic, can read it in any language that is understandable even though his lawyer can perform it in Arabic.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
