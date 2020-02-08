Date :Saturday, February 8th, 2020 | Time : 10:31 |ID: 133364 | Print

Can Nikah sermon be read in non-Arabic language? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani's Fatwa

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani issued a Fatwa about marriage.

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: The one, who cannot read Nikah sermon in Arabic, can read it in any language that is understandable even though his lawyer can perform it in Arabic.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

