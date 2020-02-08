What are the most difficult Divine Duties?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that Abdul A’alaa went from Kufah to Medina to ask Imam Sadeq (AS) the questions that the followers of Imam (AS) had asked him. Abdul A’alaa asked all the questions and Imam (AS) replied to all of them except one which was about the rights of Muslims on each other. The day that Abdul A’alaa wanted to return, told Imam (AS): You have not answered that question. Imam Sadeq (AS) said: I did not answer it on purpose, because I was worried to tell you the truth and you do not act upon it, and exit the religion of God. Then Imam (AS) added: The most difficult Divine Duties for the servants of God are:

To observe fairness and justice between oneself and others, in a way that one treats Muslim brothers the way he/she likes others to treat him/her. Does not withhold his/her wealth from Muslim brothers/sisters, and treat them equally. To remember God in all conditions; and this does not mean to say constantly “Sobhan Allah and Alhamdullillah”; but I mean that when a person is faced with a Haram act, remembering God that is always in his/her heart prevents him/her from committing such an act [1].

[1] Dastaane Raastaan, Martyr Mortaza Motahhari (RA), Page 364.