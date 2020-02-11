Starting installation work of Safi Safa Shrine’s Grid in Najaf +Photos

SHAFAQNA – Alkafeel :The servants of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (A.S) begin the first installation work of the Safi Safa Shrine’s grid.

After the completion of the transfer of parts and pieces of the new grid of the shrine of Al-Atheb Al-Yamani known as (Safi Safa) – may God be pleased with him – in the Najaf province, the technical and engineering staff working in the department of manufacture of grids and doors of holy shrines at the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine – which is the body that took charge of its design, manufacture, and installation – began with the first work of installing the grid, which started with the erection of the wooden structure that is considered the holder of all its parts.



According to the supervisor of this work, Engineer Ali Salloum: “The works are carried out by the technicians of the carpentry laboratory of the mentioned Department, and were preceded by proactive measures such as preparing the floor for the installation of the structure and its parts and calculating the inclination of the land, and then proceeding with the installation work that includes all other works for the proper installation of the grid without any errors, according to the measurements taken before the woodwork was started. ”

Salloum added: “The installation work is carried out with high craftsmanship, as these works were carried out by the mentioned department, as all the manufactured parts were numbered separately, and the parts were installed after special measurements were taken in terms of weights, height of angles and other things. And the ribs of this structure will be based on stainless steel 14 bases, four of which are based on the main pillars of the mesh structure (the pillars), and the remaining ten bases on which the side columns linking the lateral grilles are based.