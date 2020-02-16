Al-Kafeel Hospital in 2019

SHAFAQNA – Alkafeel : Al-Kafeel Hospital conducts 8815 qualitative operations during the year 2019 with a success rate of (98%).

The director of the Al- Kafeel Specialist Hospital, Dr. Jasim Al-Ibrahimi, announced that (8815) surgical and endoscopic procedures were performed during the past year (2019), with a success rate of 98%.

He stressed: “Most of these operations were qualitative and could not be performed in Iraq previously, are now conducted by Iraqi doctors from home and abroad, in addition to Arabs and foreigners.”

Al-Ibrahimi added: “Among the qualitative operations that were performed, were in the field of cardiac surgery, nervous system, general surgery, complex fractures, various endoscopic procedures, and others.”

Pointing out: “The hospital’s distinguished techniques and staff are the most important factors for its successes and accomplishments, and we have succeeded in providing services to Iraqi patients and reducing their travel burdens to other countries.”

It is worth noting that the hospital administration announced earlier that it has operations halls that are distinguished by containing technologies comparable to those in developed country hospitals, and they are working according to the International Quality System (I.S.O).