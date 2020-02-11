Bahrain’s al-Wefaq Community Demands Release of Two Women Prisoners

SHAFAQNA- The al-Wefaq Islamic National Community of Bahrain demanded the immediate release of two imprisoned women.

Al-Wefaq emphasized that these two women have been subjected to torture, insult and degrading treatment, which has begun from the beginning of their detention and is still continuing.

The statement adds that the Al Khalifa regime has gone beyond all “red lines” in its inhumane treatment of women prisoners of thoughts, and does not adhere to any Islamic values, legal principles, Arab and national traditions in their detention and revenge.

At the end of the statement, al-Wefaq group emphasized the need for the immediate and unconditional release of women prisoners of thought and to stop targeting Bahraini women, and indicated to the need to respond to the demands of the Bahraini people to move toward democracy, justice and respect for pluralism and multiplicity of opinions.

