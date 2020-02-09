Bahraini Scholars: Victory of Bahraini Nation Is Imminent

SHAFAQNA- Bahraini scholars have issued a statement on the occasion of the anniversary of the February 14th revolution, which emphasizes that experience has shown that the Bahraini people have never succumbed to oppression and violence.

Bahraini scholars by issuing a statement on the occasion of the anniversary of the February 14th revolution, emphasized that experience has shown that the Bahraini people have never succumbed to oppression and violence, and Bahrain will not be stable with the existence of tyranny and dictatorship in the country.

The Bahraini scholars called on all Bahraini people to take to the streets and squares of the revolution on the anniversary of their revolution and to make their views known by all legitimate and possible means.

Referring to this point that the anniversary of February 14th revolution is nearing, the Bahraini scholars renewed their alliance with the martyrs, wounded, victims and revolutionary prisoners of Bahrain, as well as Sheikh Isa Qassim as the leader of the revolution and other leaders of the revolution, and they stipulated with the Bahraini people, especially the families of the martyrs, to continue the revolution’s approach. The statement emphasized that the victory of the Bahraini people is certain because they are righteous and demanding the right, they believe in the divine promise of helping, and they have patience, perseverance, and sacrifice in this way and by using the wisdom of the leaders and the sincerity of the grandees and the righteous and accurate way they have chosen they will be prevailed, and we will also stand with the people until they win.

In a statement, Bahraini scholars underlined the need for the people to emphasize their legitimate political will and their right to enjoy a non-tyrannical political system, saying that the people should be the source of power for the authorities and choose their constitution and destiny and possess their natural rights such as freedom and dignity. “All the efforts of the regime to eliminate and circumvent the popular demands are doomed to failure, and people will stand against the regime’s turbulence by relying on their own power and the leadership of Ayatollah Isa Qasim”, the statement reads. In the end, Bahraini scholars, emphasized the need for observing peace in the revolution as a strategic option, saying that “we want the generation who witnessed the revolution nine years after its beginning, to continue their field activities peacefully and vivaciously to prevent new bloodshed”.

This text is published in Persian by Hawzah News and is translated by Shafaqna English.