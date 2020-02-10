Date :Monday, February 10th, 2020 | Time : 08:59 |ID: 133483 | Print

Holy Shrine of Imam Ali (A.S) hosts a delegation from Republic of India

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS) : The Religious Affairs Department of Imam Ali’s (A.S) Holy Shrine, represented by the External Communication Division, received a delegation from the Republic of India at the Holy Shrine.

Sheikh Nasir al-Najafi, the head of the External Communication Division, received the delegation and delivered a sermon in Urdu presenting the virtues of visiting the Holy Shrine of Imam Ali (AS).

Afterwards, the sheikh presented doctrinal and Islamic jurisprudence publications in the Urdu language to the delegation.

For his part, the delegation thanked and appreciated the administration of the General Secretariat of the Imam Ali’s (AS) Holy Shrine and the Religious Affairs Department for their warm hospitality and reception.

You might also like
After 19 weeks, prayers held at Kashmir’s Jamia Masjid
India's lower house passes anti-Muslim citizenship bill
Why Indian Muslims are silent in the face of BJP’s aggressive Hindutva?
Iraq started the fifth phase of Will of Victory operation to cleanse Daesh from remote areas
Two shrines of Imam Ali and of al-Abbas (A.S), are discussing ways to strengthen joint action
Imran Khan, Kashmir, India, Pakistan Imran Khan to RT: World must intervene to help avoiding a nuclear war in Kashmir
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *