Holy Shrine of Imam Ali (A.S) hosts a delegation from Republic of India

SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS) : The Religious Affairs Department of Imam Ali’s (A.S) Holy Shrine, represented by the External Communication Division, received a delegation from the Republic of India at the Holy Shrine.

Sheikh Nasir al-Najafi, the head of the External Communication Division, received the delegation and delivered a sermon in Urdu presenting the virtues of visiting the Holy Shrine of Imam Ali (AS).

Afterwards, the sheikh presented doctrinal and Islamic jurisprudence publications in the Urdu language to the delegation.

For his part, the delegation thanked and appreciated the administration of the General Secretariat of the Imam Ali’s (AS) Holy Shrine and the Religious Affairs Department for their warm hospitality and reception.