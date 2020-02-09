Date :Sunday, February 9th, 2020 | Time : 10:52 |ID: 133488 | Print

What is the ruling on picking medicinal plants grown in desolated places? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about picking medicinal plants from desolate places.

Question: What is the ruling on picking medicinal and edible plants grown in desolate places?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: If the land is not a personal property, by observing rules; there is no problem.

Source: khamenei.ir

