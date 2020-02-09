https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/fatwa.jpg 300 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-02-09 10:52:362020-02-09 10:52:36What is the ruling on picking medicinal plants grown in desolated places? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
What is the ruling on picking medicinal plants grown in desolated places? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about picking medicinal plants from desolate places.
Question: What is the ruling on picking medicinal and edible plants grown in desolate places?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: If the land is not a personal property, by observing rules; there is no problem.
Source: khamenei.ir
