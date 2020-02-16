Photos: Project of Maqam Imam al-Mahdi (A.J) in Karbala

SHAFAQNA – Alkafeel : The final stages of the expansion project of Maqam Imam al-Mahdi (may Allah hasten his holy reappearance) in Karbala.

The head of the Engineering Projects Department at the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine; Eng. Dia’ Majeed Al-Sa’egh, announced the launching of the last phase of the expansion project of Maqam Imam Al-Mahdi (may Allah hasten his holy reappearance), which includes the finishing work and systems installation. The completion rate reached 90% according to its planed timetable. And it will be completed in the coming month of Sha’ban in conjunction with the joyous birth anniversary of the savior of humanity, Imam al-Mahdi (may Allah hasten his holy reappearance.)

He added: “The last stage included covering the façades of the outer and inner shrine with the streaky and normal Kashi Karbalai, its ceilings with alabaster and the artistically cut glass with very beautiful motifs.”

He continued: “The works also included the installation of the main systems of the project, such as lighting, alarm, firefighting, communications, monitoring, etc., after the completion of construction and cladding of the Maqam clock tower which is built on it roof tops in the middle of its front facade.”

It is to note that the expansion included spaces added and attached to the site, in a total area of 1000 square meters, which includes a women’s hall with an area of approximately 490 square meters, another hall for men with an area of 310 square meters, and a hall for the servants of the Maqam of 150 square meters approximately. In addition to service facilities that includes a large gate in the middle of its old entrance from the outside and an another from the outside, on top of which a Taremah is installed with a width of more than four meters, with columns on its sides in the form of Iwans.

It is to note that the shrine of Imam Al-Mahdi Is located on the left bank of Hussayniya River at the entrance of Karbala on the road leading to the shrine of Ja’far As-Sadeq (peace be upon him), which is a famous shrine with high dome. This shrine was named after the name of the awaited Imam Al-Mahdi (peace be upon him) as it is said that the Imam has prayed in this place. The shrine built in this place was totally demolished after the Sha’ban uprising, but it was rebuilt after a short period, and after the fall of the former regime, many maintenance works have been conducted and were concluded by the maintenance and modernization project under the supervision of the Engineering Project Department at the Al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine as it is linked administratively to it. And following the completion of its maintenance and modernization, starting by the dome down to the shrine’s halls and other facilities, the expansion idea was developed, as we cannot make the expansion from its three sides, we have conducted the expansion on the side of the Hussayniya River, the western side, adjacent to the Maqam, on an area of 1200 square meters and connected to the Maqam through ports and special doors.