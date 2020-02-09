Mourning Ceremony for Lady Um al-Baneen (S.A) at al-Abbas Holy Shrine + Photos

SHAFAQNA – Alkafeel : The al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine establishes its annual condolence council to commemorate the death anniversary of Lady Um al-Baneen (peace be upon her).

In commemoration of the death anniversary of the great woman, Um Al-Baneen (peace be upon her), the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine established its annual council, which is held in the holy sanctuary of her son, the moon of the clan, Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

The Council began on Thursday evening (11th Jumada II 1441 AH) corresponding to February 6, 2020 and will last for three days, with the participation of Sheikh Abdullah Al-Dujaili and Al-Radoud Al-Hussaini Al-Hajj Basem Karbalai, and in the presence of a large group of mourners and dignified visitors.

The council was inaugurated on its first day by reciting verses from the Holy Qur’an after the Maghrib and Isha prayers, then Sheikh Abdullah Al-Dujaili sat in the Minbar to deliver his religious lecture, which centered on the personality of this great lady; Om al-Baneen (peace be upon her), who presented her four sons as a sacrifice for their master; the beloved grandson of the Messenger of God (may God’s prayers be upon him and his family). At the end of the lecture, the preacher concluded it by recalling Karbala tragedy and what happened to the children of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him) on the tenth of Muharram, after which the mourners stood to beat their chests as a consolation to Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) in a lamentation council led by Hajj Mulla Basem Karbalai.