Photos: Installation of Quran inscriptions on the shrine’s grid of Safi Safa

SHAFAQNA – Alkafeel : The accuracy of manufacture and installation and the aesthetics of the calligraphy are combined in a Quranic inscription written on the shrine’s grid of Safi Safa.

The head of the department of the manufacture of grids and doors of the Holy Shrines at Al-Abbas’s (A.S) Holy shrine, which is the institution that was honored by the design, implementation and installation of the shrine’s grid of Safi Safa, Mr. Nadhem Al-Ghurabi, stated: “The work of installing the Safi Safa Shrine’s grid is running in parallel lines in order to complete it within the timelines prepared for it.”

He added: “Among the things that were recently completed is the installation of the Qur’anic scripture (the Quranic inscription), which is installed on top of the golden decorative frieze of the grid, which is a metal strip made of copper on which the Surat Al-Naba was written by Mr. Rawdhan Bahia, Professor of Calligraphy, using Thuluth Line. ”

Al-Ghurabi explained: “The inscription measurements are 19 cm height, 4.93 x 3.82 cm length and 7 mm thickness. It surrounds the grid on all sides. It was cut geometrically according to each part of the Surah and its stances and sections, i.e. cutting it in a way that does not affect the origin and movements of the Surah, and the line is colored in pure gold and its base is in blue enamel. ”

Al-Ghurabi affirmed, “This inscription was distinguished, like the rest of the parts, by the advantage of the method of fixation, and it is one of the additions that shows the creativity of the designers, as it is an artistic and modern method that differs from other used methods of installation, as it is hidden and make all pieces look like it is one piece.”