People of Najaf Commemorate Death Anniversary of Lady Um al-Baneen (S.A) in Karbala + Photos

SHAFAQNA – Alkafeel : The procession of the people of Najaf commemorates the death anniversary of Lady Um al-Baneen (SA) at the shrine of her son (AS).

The procession of the people of the holy city of Najaf commemorated the sad death anniversary of the example of loyalty; Lady Um al-Baneen (peace be upon her), at the shrine of her son, Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon him) in the holy city of Karbala, through a large condolence procession that included dozens of the people of the city of Commander of the Faithful (peace be upon him); Najaf. This is a tradition of faith that the people of Najaf are used to reviving on this sad occasion for the believers; the followers of the School of Ahl al-Bayt (may God’s prayers and peace be upon them).

With sad hearts, the people of the city of Master of the Guardians (peace be upon him) flocked to the holy shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), on a condolence solemn procession, beating their chests and shedding tears and chanting elegies, recalling the immortal positions of this great lady who is one of the greatest examples of loyalty and altruism.

The procession concluded its solemn activities with the establishment of a condolence council (“latm”) in the Al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine, with the participation of a group of visitors who were there to commemorate this distressful memory.