Iran announced its readiness to help resolve Turkey-Syria differences over Idlib

Majid Takht-e Ravanchi said on Thursday evening at a United Nations Security Council meeting on the situation in Syria’s Idlib that the situation in this region is grave and efforts should be made to prevent the crisis not going out of control.

The full text of Takht-e Ravanchi’s statement is as follows:

Mr. President,

I thank you for organizing this meeting.

The situation in Idlib is critical, and every effort must be made to prevent it from getting out of control.

While combating terrorists must be continued, this should be done with the utmost care for the lives of civilians. This is what we have always stressed.

It is also underlined in all final documents of the Astana Format.

We stress the need for the implementation of the Sochi Agreement on Idlib, the importance of which is also highlighted by the Astana Format meetings.

We need to ensure that this crisis will be settled through political means. Nevertheless, terrorists must not be allowed to exploit the situation, to consolidate their positions, to turn Idlib into their safe haven, to kill more civilians and to continue taking a large number of civilians as hostages.

We should be vigilant enough not to confuse the protection of civilians with the protection of terrorists.

As one of the Guarantors of the Astana Format, the Islamic Republic of Iran stands ready to use its good offices to contribute to the political settlement of the current differences between Turkey and Syria regarding the situation in Idlib.

The upcoming Summit of the Guarantors of the Astana Format, which is due to take place in the near future in Tehran, provides an essential opportunity for the comprehensive examination of the situation in Syria.

We will also host the SRSG Pedersen this coming Saturday to discuss the different issues related to Syria, including the work of the Constitutional Committee.

Finally, I would like to stress the following:

First: fighting terrorism must be continued unabated, and the terrorists must not be allowed to benefit from the existing differences;

Second: every effort must be made by all to protect the civilians;

Third: the current situation in Idlib can only be resolved through political means; and

Fourth: full respect by all for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, unity and political independence of Syria is a must.

We stand ready to do whatever is in our power to contribute to the political settlement of the current situation.

I thank you, Mr. President.