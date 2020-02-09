Pakistan calls Taliban’s willingness to reduce violence as a step forward towards peace agreement

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui at her weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday said that it is a step forward towards peace agreement.

“We hope that US-Taliban peace talks would come to logical conclusion leading to intra-Afghan negotiations,” she said.

She said Pakistan is closely following the developments regarding peace talks between US and Taliban and this was also the subject of US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad during his recent visit to Pakistan.

Aisha Farooqui to a question said that Organization of Islamic Cooperation has been one of the strongest proponents of Kashmir cause and several OIC resolutions have been passed on different aspects of Kashmir dispute.

On the upcoming visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Islamabad, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the modalities of the visit are being discussed. “It is a scheduled visit of fixed duration,” said the official.

She said Pakistan and Turkey enjoy warm and cordial relations and both stand by each other in times of need.

Farooqui added Pakistan and Turkey support each other on core issues and will work together to solidify the existing ties.

To a question she said so far only four Pakistani students have been affected by coronavirus in China and their condition is reported to be stable.