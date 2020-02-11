German Court Reverses School’s Niqab Ban

SHAFAQNA- A German court has overturned a school’s niqab ban, ruling that Hamburg law does not allow educational authorities to impose such a ban.

The ruling by an administrative court come after a 16-year-old student was told she must expose her face to her teachers.

Hamburg education officials had ordered the girl’s mother to ensure that her daughter did not wear the veil at school.

According to the court, the student has “a right to unconditional protection of her freedom of belief.”

Hamburg’s state minister for education, Ties Rabe, said in response to the ruling that he would seek to change the state’s law, and that “only if students and teachers have a free and open face can school and lessons function.”

German education laws are made at state level rather than by the federal government, but the case is part of a wider debate across the country.

High profile politicians in the conservative CDU, the economically liberal FDP and the far-right AfD have all voiced support for a niqab ban in the past, but others remain divided on the issue.

The state parliament in neighbouring Schleswig-Holstein failed to pass a ban on full-face veils in its universities and colleges on Monday, after the Green Party voted against it, NST told.

European countries have moved toward banning niqabs and other religious garments in recent years.

In a 2017 ruling The Court of Justice of the European Union allowed a qualified ban on hijabs in the workplace. The ban additionally forbade other religious garb, including crucifixes, skullcaps, and turbans, from being worn while at work, depending on internal company rules, Catholic News Agency reported.