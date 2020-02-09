Date :Sunday, February 9th, 2020 | Time : 22:04 |ID: 133671 | Print

Era of US presence in region over, Iranian Supreme Leader’s aide says

SHAFAQNA- IRNA : Advisor to the Supreme Leader on foreign affairs Ali Akbar Velayati said US assassination of  General Qassem Soleimani put an end to the American military presence in Iraq and Syria.

Addressing a ceremony commemorating 40 days since martyrdom of Lieutenant General Soleimani in Qom, Velayati said life and martyrdom of the dignified combatant of Islam and Revolution were full of blessings and his assassination by the Americans revealed zenith of their idiocy.

The Americans thought that with the assassination of Martyr Soleimani, resistance front will fade away, he said, noting that funeral procession of Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes was unparalleled and exposed the Americans’ miscalculations.

Iraqi people’s demonstrations removed their internal differences and they unitedly chanted slogan of ‘Death to Israel’ which was not customary in the country, he said.

Referring to attacks on the US forces and their allies in the region, especially in Afghanistan, Yemen and Syria, after General Soleimani’s martyrdom, Velayati said that the Iraqi parliament voted for the US exit.

Condemning ‘Deal of the Century’ as a stupid and wicked plan, he said that the deal prompted all the Palestinian groups to stand united.

 

