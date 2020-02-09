Date :Sunday, February 9th, 2020 | Time : 22:25 |ID: 133678 | Print

Iran ready to help maintain Syria’s sovereignty: FM Zarif

SHAFAQNA- IRNA : Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Saturday that Iran is ready to help preserve Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and independence.

The Iranian top diplomat made the remarks in a meeting with the United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen in Tehran.

During the meeting, Zarif called for the political solution as the only way to resolve the crisis in Syria.

Also, both sides discussed the recent developments concerning Syria along with the issues of mutual interest.

The UN envoy is to hold talks with other Iranian high-ranking officials at the Foreign Ministry.

