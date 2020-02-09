Date :Sunday, February 9th, 2020 | Time : 22:44 |ID: 133684 | Print

Dire sanitary situation of refugees on EU islands+ Video

SHAFAQNA- Press TV: All the lawmakers inside the European Parliament agree that the 27-nation EU should be doing a lot more to help refugees currently being detained on the five Greek islands of Lesvos, Chios, Samos, Kos and Leros. 

Apart from being subjected to wintry conditions living in tents, the sanitary situation is dire and there are not enough doctors.

One legislator from Greece says Athens asked other nations in the EU to accept unaccompanied children, but just three countries replied.

Aid agencies say the EU’s strategy of trying to deter refugees from attempting to reach the bloc by not looking after them will not work.

Apparently, EU countries are preventing refugee children from being with their parents and siblings.

A few days ago, Greek police fired tear gas at thousands of protesting refugees. UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, has just released a statement describing conditions as appalling and alarming. The agency is calling for emergency EU measures to relocate these desperate people from the Greek islands.

