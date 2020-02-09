Sheikh Zakzaky’s trial resumed by Nigerian court+ Video

SHAFAQNA- Press TV: At the resumed hearing of Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky’s case on Thursday, He was granted access to his doctors following a request by his legal team who argued that the doctor in the prison where Sheikh Zakzaky is kept has admitted that he cannot handle the medical conditions of the Muslim cleric and his wife.

Sheikh Zakzaky has lost an eye and is in need of treatment for the other. This is in addition to a high level of lead and cadmium in his blood.

The head of the legal team said the health condition of both Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife deteriorated in prison. The High Court also agreed to remove the names of two other defendants from the amended charge sheet because they have remained at large. Sheikh Zakzaky’s legal team had demanded the names be dropped because it was only defending the Islamic cleric.

The top Muslim cleric and his wife were injured in a deadly military raid in 2015. They have been in prison since then despite a high court ruling granting them freedom.

The London-based Islamic Human Rights Commission has asked Nigerian authorities to release Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife, describing their trial as politically-motivated. The rights group says Sheikh Zakzaky should be released immediately in a manner consistent with domestic and international human rights laws.