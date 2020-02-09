Date :Sunday, February 9th, 2020 | Time : 23:18 |ID: 133721 | Print

Photos: The Ceremony of Saint Sarkis Day in Tehran

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: Saint Sarkis Day Ceremony and Saint Sarkis Cathedral was held on Saturday with the presence of Iran’s Armenian Christian community at Saint Sarkis Cathedral in Tehran.

