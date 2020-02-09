VIDEO: Kuwaiti Parl. Speaker throws Trump’s Deal of Century in rubbish bin

SHAFAQNA- Mehr News: The current speaker of the Kuwaiti National Assembly, Marzouq al-Ghanim in an open Parliament session, lashed out at Trump’s proposed peace plan, known as the Deal of Century’, throwing it into a rubbish bin said “its true place is in history’s garbage bin.” Reacting to the deal he asked, “Let us, the Arab nation, tell you! What if we pay a much higher price than what you suggest us to you to make leave our sacred things and get lost from out holy land?”