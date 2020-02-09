https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/download-5.jpg 183 275 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-02-09 23:35:262020-02-09 23:35:26VIDEO: Kuwaiti Parl. Speaker throws Trump's Deal of Century in rubbish bin
VIDEO: Kuwaiti Parl. Speaker throws Trump’s Deal of Century in rubbish bin
SHAFAQNA- Mehr News: The current speaker of the Kuwaiti National Assembly, Marzouq al-Ghanim in an open Parliament session, lashed out at Trump’s proposed peace plan, known as the Deal of Century’, throwing it into a rubbish bin said “its true place is in history’s garbage bin.” Reacting to the deal he asked, “Let us, the Arab nation, tell you! What if we pay a much higher price than what you suggest us to you to make leave our sacred things and get lost from out holy land?”
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!