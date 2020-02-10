Al-Kawthar: Sayeda Fatimah Al-Zahra (A.S.)

SHAFAQNA-In the Name of Allah, the Beneficent, the Merciful

Indeed We have given you AL-KAWTHAR

So pray to your Lord and offer sacrifice (to Him)

Indeed it is your enemy that is ABTAR (108:1-3)



The chapter of Al-Kawthar (108) is one of the shortest Surahs of the Holy Quran. Some Mufassireen say it was revealed in Madina and according to some, it was revealed in Makkah. But from the nature of this Surah and given its background, there appears no doubt that this Surah was revealed in Makkah.

One day â€˜Aas bin Wail, a leader of the polytheists of Makkah saw Prophet Muhammad (saww) coming out of Masjidul-Haraam. So he stopped and conversed to him for some time. Meanwhile, the other elders of the polytheists observed their chatting from a distance. When the talk was over and â€˜Aas joined his people, they asked, â€œO â€˜Aas! Whom were you chatting to?â€ â€˜Aas pointed towards the Prophet (saww) and said, â€œWith that person who is ABTAR. (Tafseer of S V Mir Ahmad Ali)

ABTAR in Arabic is a person who is tail-less. In other words, it is in reference to one without posterity. The Holy Prophet (saww) has two sons from Khadeeja (as) namely Qasim and Tahir, also known as â€˜Abdullah. Since both of them died, the Holy Prophet (saww) remained without sons, so the Arabs began calling him ABTAR meaning â€˜tail-lessâ€™. Surah al-Kawthar was revealed as a consolation to the Holy Prophet (saww).



The term AL-KAWTHAR has two meanings:



1- A stream of Super Excellence.



The Holy Prophet (saww) has said, â€œAl-Kawthar is a stream of super excellence exclusively belonging to me. Only the righteous believers (among my followers) shall be allowed to drink from it. Ali will distribute its water to them. On the day of Judgement, I will see some of my companions driven like cattle away from Al-Kawthar. It will be announced that they are those, who after my departure from the world, had deviated from the true religion and introduced innovations to corrupt the faithâ€. (Musnad of Ahmad ibn Hambal)

Imam Jaâ€™ffar ibn Muhammad as-Sadiq (as) has said, â€œAl-Kawthar is a stream in Paradise, which Allah (SWT) has gifted to His Prophet (saww) as a recompense for the death of his son â€˜Abdullahâ€. (Tafseer-e-Namoona)



2- Bounties in Abundance

Al-Kawthar also refers to Khayr-e-Katheer â€˜Bounties in Abundanceâ€™. Allah (SWT) blessed the Holy Prophet (saww) with plenty of great bounties such as: prophethood, miraculous Book of Quran, companions in large number, success in battles, kingship and acceptance of Islam by many people.

In addition to all the above bounties, because in the last verse of this Surah, Allah (SWT) says: â€œIndeed it is your enemy that is ABTARâ€, this by itself also proves that Al-Kawthar also refers to the one and only beloved daughter of the Holy Prophet (saww) â€“ Sayyida Fatima al-Zahra (as) through whom Allah (SWT) gave His beloved Prophet (saww) abundance of descendants. (Tafseer-e-Namoona)