Trump’s plan violates Palestinians legitimate rights: Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union

SHAFAQNA- Press TV: The Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (AIU) has reiterated its absolute rejection of deal of the century , terming the plan a violation of the Palestinian nation’s legitimate rights.

Representatives of 20 Arab parliaments participated in an emergency AIU meeting titled “Supporting the Palestinians in their Just Cause” in the Jordanian capital, Amman on Saturday to discuss the implications of the controversial US plan.

In their final communiqué, the top Arab parliamentarians vehemently rejected any unfair or unilateral solution that does not fulfill the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, foremost among which is the right to establish an independent state, with Jerusalem al-Quds as its capital.

“This plan represents a new chapter of violations of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people after their decades-long suffering,” said the communiqué, calling for increased Arab support for the Palestinians in their struggle for self-determination and statehood.