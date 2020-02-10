Which negative characteristics make a person unsuitable to consult with?

SHAFAQNA – Negative characteristics are the ones which those who are consulted must not have them; and some of the most important ones are outlined below.

Meanness (Bokhl); Imam Ali (AS) said: Do not consult with mean individuals, because they dissuade you from charitable deeds, and they frighten you off from becoming poor and needy [1]. Fear (Jeben); Imam Ali (AS) said: Do not consult with the coward one, because such a person demoralizes you [2]. Greed; Imam Ali (AS) said: Do not consult the greedy one; otherwise he will portray oppression nice to you [3]. Lying; Amiral Momeneen Ali (AS) said: Do not consult with the liar; because he/she is like a mirage, represents the far near, and near far for you [4]. Other negative characteristics include: Ignorance, indignity, being self-absorbed, obstinacy.

