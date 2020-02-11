Date :Tuesday, February 11th, 2020 | Time : 10:22 |ID: 133957 | Print

What is the ruling on performing Salaat for mentally handicapped? The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani answered a question about performing Salaat for mentally handicapped.

Question: Is it Wajib to perform Salaat for mentally handicapped children?

The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi: It is not Wajib if they do not have the wisdom and the understanding; otherwise it is Wajib for them according to their abilities.

