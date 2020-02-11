https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Ayat-Shobairi.jpg 183 275 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-02-11 10:22:392020-02-11 10:22:39What is the ruling on performing Salaat for mentally handicapped? The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi’s answer
What is the ruling on performing Salaat for mentally handicapped? The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani answered a question about performing Salaat for mentally handicapped.
Question: Is it Wajib to perform Salaat for mentally handicapped children?
The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi: It is not Wajib if they do not have the wisdom and the understanding; otherwise it is Wajib for them according to their abilities.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
